Caught on camera in Leeds: 59 people sought after by West Yorkshire Police for assaults, burglaries and thefts
Police in Leeds are appealing for the public’s help in finding these people caught on camera for crimes committed in in the city.
Everyone featured in this gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences including, thefts, burglaries and assaults.
Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.
Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera –