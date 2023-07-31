Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera: 36 CCTV images of people police in Leeds need to speak to over thefts, burglaries and assaults

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 31st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

The pictures have been issued by West Yorkshire Police in the last week as part of investigations into thefts, burglaries, public order offences and assaults in the Leeds area.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Police want to speak to these people regarding crimes committed in the Leeds area

1. Caught on camera

Police want to speak to these people regarding crimes committed in the Leeds area Photo: WYP

Photo LD5557 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds on July 20

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD5557 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds on July 20 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5558 refers to a theft of a pedal cycle in Leeds city centre on January 20

3. Theft of pedal cycle

Photo LD5558 refers to a theft of a pedal cycle in Leeds city centre on January 20 Photo: WYP

Photo LD5560 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre on July 9

4. Burglary

Photo LD5560 refers to a burglary in Leeds city centre on July 9 Photo: WYP

