Do you recognise any of these people caught on camera in Leeds?

Caught on camera: 29 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:33 am
Updated Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:43 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. READ MORE: These are the worst violence and sexual offences hotspots in Leeds - how does your area compare?

1. Making off without payment, Leeds

Offence Date 08/11/2019 Ref: LD6403

2. Serious offence, Leeds

Offence Date 06/11/2019 Ref: LD6402

3. Theft from shop, Leeds

Offence Date 07/11/2019 Ref: LD6401

4. Theft from shop, Leeds

Offence Date 26/10/2019 Ref: LD6399

