The RSPCA is now investigating to find the person responsible for the horrific attack on the cat called Sansa.

Annita Radukanu, 30, who shared ownership of Sansa with her ex-partner - who lives in Neville Street, Halton Moor - told how a litter picker came across the body of their pet in a B&M bag on a green area off Halton Moor Road in Halton Moor.

Sansa the cat with Annita Radukanu

Sansa, a marble Bengal cat, had been missing for five days from her nearby home when the litter picker made the horrific discovery on Tuesday, November 30.

Annita had been frantically trying to find her fiver-year-old cat after she failed to she had not returned home for her tea.

Annita had placed appeal posters in the area and the litter picker was aware of the appeal and contacted her.

Annita took the body to a nearby vets to check the microchip to ensure the body was that of Sansa where her identity was confirmed.

Sansa the cat was shot in the head and killed

The vet also noticed blood on the back of the pet’s head and thought she may have been involved in a road traffic accident.

But Annita, who has a five year-old son called Kinley, suspected foul play so paid for an X-ray to be taken which confirmed that her pet had been shot at close range in the back of the head.

Annita said: “I was absolutely devastated when I found out and am still struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

Sansa the cat's collar

"She was such a friendly cat who did not venture far and would not cross roads.

“The vet said she would have probably died instantly and then was placed in the carrier bag which was dumped like rubbish.

“But I saw her body and she curled up with her paws under her chin which is just how she slept.

"I really believe she was alive with that horrific injury when she was put in the bag and went into her comfort position to die.

Sansa the cat with Annita Radukanu

“It is heartbreaking and I just cannot understand why someone would want to do something so horrific.

"My son keeps crying about missing her and I can't stop thinking about it.

“I do think she may have been taken by someone before she was shot as she went missing on Thursday and on the Saturday the litter picker was in the same area but didn’t spot the carrier bag then - it wasn’t until a few days later that she came across it.

“I noticed Sansa was also missing her distinctive pink collar with silver cats on it and I wonder if the person responsible has taken this - or if anyone knows where it is - as it may help trace the person who carried out this truly awful attack. “

RSPCA inspector Emma Ellis is now investigating and is keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have information about who carried out the attack.

She is also keen to hear from anyone in the area with CCTV which may help her enquiries or anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time.

She said: “This is a sickening attack on a pet cat - which was shot at point blank range in the back of the head - which the vet described as an “execution style”.

“Then the callous attacker placed the body of the beloved family pet into a carrier bag and chucked it away like rubbish.

“It is deeply concerning that someone in this area is using a weapon like this and is prepared to carry out such a vile attack.

“I would urge residents with pets in this area to be vigilant and anyone who can help should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.”

