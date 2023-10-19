Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a motorbike which failed to stop.

West Yorkshire Police Major Collision and Enquiry Team is looking for anyone who saw or have any information of footage on the crash, which occurred on Queens Park Drive in Castleford on Tuesday, October 17.

The incident took place at around 10.10pm, after a motorbike of unknown make crashed with a man riding a pushbike.

Police believe that the motorbike had been heading away from Fryston Road while the cyclist was heading towards it.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old man, suffered serious head injuries from the crash, and was taken to hospital for further treatment and was still in a critical condition on Wednesday, October 18.

The motorbike failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: "This has clearly been a very serious collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information or footage that may assist this investigation, to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 referencing log 1765 of October 17.