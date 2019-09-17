Cash 'rained' from Leeds drug dealer's pockets, court told

Police said it was "raining cash" from a drug dealer's pockets when he was being searched after a routine stop in Leeds.

Mishbah Miah was jailed for two years after he was caught with more than £1,100 cash and £330 worth of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said police on duty on Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall, carried out a routine stop on Miah's Renault Megane on September 19, 2017,

Miah told officers that there were drugs down his trousers and more under the handbrake cover in the car.

An officer also searched the defendant's pockets and found a total of £1,190 in cash.

Mr Ahmed said the officer told Miah: "It seems to be raining cash from you."

Miah, of Harehills Avenue, east Leeds, was arrested and told police he had been dealing drugs for around six weeks.

Miah, 24, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply ecstasy, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property in connection with £1,190. police found on him.

He has a previous conviction for driving while unfit through drugs and driving without insurance.

Richard Reed, mitigating, said Miah committed the offences to fund his own drug habit.

Mr Reed said: "He was very frank with officers at the time. He indicated how long he was involved in dealing.

"He has been prevailed upon to deal to fund his own habit. He is profoundly sorry. His dealing is a matter of great regret to his family who have never experienced the criminal justice system before."

Judge Tom Bayliss QC accepted that there was some degree of exploitation in the case as Miah was under pressure to pay off a debt and played a limited role under direction from others.

The judge also ordered for all of the cash, which is currently in the possession of the police, to be confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Judge Bayliss told Miah: "Officers on patrol saw a Megane, you were driving it. They stopped it. You were nervous and there was a strong smell of cannabis."