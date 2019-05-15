Cars stopped, drug searches and two vehicles seized in police operation in Leeds

A police operation in Leeds stopped 20 vehicles, performed two drug searches and seized two vehicles.

The operation took place in Armley in the morning of Wednesday, Ma 15.

Operation Amberland took place in Armley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police on Twitter @WYP_LeedsWest

'Operation Amberland' stopped 20 vehicles.

Two seat belt offences were spotted.

Drivers can be fined up to £500 if they don’t wear a seat belt when supposed to.

There were also two drug searches.

Operation Amberland took place in Armley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police on Twitter @WYP_LeedsWest

One person was arrested for failing the drugs wipe.

Two vehicles were seized for having no insurance.

It’s against the law to drive a vehicle on a public road without insurance.

On Twitter, the West Yorkshire Police - Leeds West team said: "Npt1 - Op Amberland this morning in Armley proactive traffic operation. 20 vehicles stopped.

Operation Amberland took place in Armley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police on Twitter @WYP_LeedsWest

"2 seatbelt offences, 2 drugs search, 1 arrest failing drugs wipe, 2 vehicles seized no insurance."