The serious assault happened in Cardigan Road, Burley, at about 12.35am on June 23.

West Yorkshire Police received a report that a man, believed to be in his 20s, approached a woman and assaulted her.

The victim then ran away.

Have you seen this man? (Photo: WYP)

The man is described as Asian, 5ft 7ins and of skinny build with short black hair. He is thought to be aged between 20 and 24 years old.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference number 13210314868.