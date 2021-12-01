The robbery happened in Brook Street, Ilkley, at around 8pm on Monday, November 29.

A suspect entered a residential property where a 71-year-old man was inside.

He was attacked by the suspect with what police believe to be to be a metal bracket.

The robbery happened in Brook Street in Ilkley. Police today confirmed that they found a car stolen in the robbery in Wortley, Leeds.

The victim suffered serious head injuries as a result of the attack.

He remains in hospital at this time and is said to be a serious but stable condition.

The suspect fled the property with a number of items, including the keys to the victim's car.

The car, a red BMW X5, has since been located by officers in the Silver Royd Close in Wortley.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall of Bradford CID said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the victim’s address around the time of the incident, particularly anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage covering The Grove, Brook Street, and along the A65 and A660 towards Leeds between 6pm and 8.30pm on Monday evening.

“The victim’s car, a red BMW X5, has now been recovered in Leeds on Silver Royd Close at around 4pm yesterday and we are appealing for anyone who has seen that vehicle being left or at any point between then and the burglary.”