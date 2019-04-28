Car crashes into building in Yorkshire after driver fails to round bend - and they weren't drinking

Have your say

A driver has crashed into a house after failing to navigate a bend in the road.

West Yorkshire Police issued this photo of the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The smash happened in Ossett, West Yorkshire, near Wakefield, and the driver hadn't even been drinking, according to the police's tweet.

The driver of the silver car - possibly a VW Golf - will be interviewed by police.

It said: "Ossett, driver of this vehicle failed to negotiate a slight bend.

"Enquiries ongoing and driver to be interviewed at later date. #Notunderinfluence #OperationalSupport."

Concerned followers then poured scorn on the driver.

One said: "This will have a devastating impact for the local business. Poor driving, this shouldn’t happen if your driving properly. It’s 30, they were clearly going too fast!"

Another added: "Gee some people must be lucky enough to find their drivers license in their cereal boxes. Either that or the standard of driving in modern times has dropped significantly."