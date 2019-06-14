'Cannabis on the pavement' after cars ram each other before crashing in Leeds

Have your say

A trail of destruction was left in Cross Green after two drivers rammed into each other before crashing and fleeing the scene.

Footage taken by an eyewitness shows a red Peugeot and a silver Audi Saloon careering onto the pavement that separates Fewston Avenue from Cross Green Lane at around 7.30am on Friday morning.

Police cordoned off a nearby house after two cars drove over the pavement and crashed.

The Audi crashes through a series of metal bollards and into a tree before hitting a wall on Cross Green Lane, with the Peugeot following it moments later.

Three men got out of the Peugeot and ran off, but the Audi was driven away from the scene.

A man who lives in the area said he heard a 'loud bang' and later saw bags of cannabis strewn on the floor nearby.

The cars crashed through the bollards separating Fewston Avenue and Cross Green Lane.

Debris from the cars was also scattered across the pavement.

A house in St Hilda's Mount, just metres away, was cordoned off by police shortly after.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the two incidents were linked.

Cross Green Lane was closed until around 9am.

It is not known whether anyone was injured and police enquiries are ongoing.