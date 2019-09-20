Cannabis gang with drugs worth £500,000 jailed after police raid five Leeds homes

Have your say

Seven men have been jailed after police discovered a cannabis growing operation spanning five Leeds properties

Seven men - four of them from Leeds - were sentenced to a total of 23 years in prison and £500,000 worth of drugs were seized after work by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Earlier this year officers from the unit raided five houses in Leeds and found cannabis plants in all of the properties.

The team raided the five properties on March 28th, 2019.

At Paisley Street, Armley they found three rooms being used to grow cannabis with 60 plants and 251 saplings found.

A number of rooms were being used to grow cannabis at a house on Ashton Grove, Harehills and 80 cannabis plants were found and a further 278 saplings seized.

In Gipton, offers raided a house on Amberton Approach and found a number of rooms being used to grow cannabis.

A kilogram worth of the drug and 86 saplings was found.

A total of 36 cannabis plants were found at a house on Karnac Road (Harehills) and on Elford Grove (Harehills) officers found 85 cannabis plants growing in three rooms.

They found rooms had been specifically set aside for the cultivation of cannabis and at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, seven men were sentenced for their role in the operation.

Blerim Trota, 34, of Simmons Drive, Birmingham, was sentenced to 4 years 3 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Ermijon Gjuta, 30, of Karnac Road, Leeds, was sentenced to 4 years 3 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis and fraudulent document offences.

Ardit Gjuta, 21, of Amberton Approach, Leeds, was sentenced to 4 years 3 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis and fraudulent document offences.

Metali Shehu, 29, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 3 years 3 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis and fraudulent document offences.

Rigert Papdeja, 21, of Elford Grove, Leeds was sentenced to 3 years 3 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Refik Duraku, 36, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 2 years 6 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Did Dida, 41 of Ashton grove, Leeds, was sentenced to 1 year 6 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Detective Inspector Lee Fletcher from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said:

“Illegal drugs are a blight on our society and will not be tolerated. This was an organised operation and these men now have time inside to consider the consequences of their actions on the communities of West Yorkshire and beyond.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about any illegal drug activity to contact police – if we know about it we can take action.”