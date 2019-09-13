Cannabis farm found hidden in secret cellar at Leeds business premises

Have your say

Police found 276 cannabis plants hidden in a cellar when they raided business premises in Leeds.

Officers made the discovery when they went to the property on Roseville Road, Sheepscar, on August 1 this year after receiving information that it was being used to farm the class B drug.

Leeds Crown Court heard a trap door to a cellar was found beneath a mattress on the ground floor.

Police went into the cellar and discovered 106 potted cannabis plants, each around five feet tall.

The cellar was fitted with heat lamps, extractor fans and an electrical transformer.

Eighty plants were then found in another room which was fitted with more growing equipment.

Another room was searched and a further 90 plants were found.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, said a fridge and clothing in the property indicated that someone had been living there.

Officers arrested Christo Lena at the premises.

Mr Smith said Lena had Greek nationality documents but it was not known how long he had been in the UK.

Lena's fingerprints were found on extractor fans.

The defendant was interviewed about the discovery but made to comment other than to confirm that the mattress and the clothing at the property belonged to him.

Lena, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

Robert Wyn Jones, mitigating, said Lena came to the UK in October and he was told by others he would be given a job as a painter and decorator.

Mr Wyn Jones said Lena was ordered to work as a gardener looking after the plants.

Lena was jailed for eight months and told it was likely that he would be deported after completing his sentence.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, said: "This was plainly an operation capable of producing significant quantities of cannabis for commercial purposes.

"You were looking after and tending the plants."