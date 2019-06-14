Cannabis factory found in Leeds after cars ram each other before crashing through a tree

Have your say

A cannabis factory has been found in Cross Green after police investigated a crash involving two cars.

A trail of destruction was left in Cross Green after two drivers appeared to have rammed into each other before crashing and fleeing the scene.

Police cordoned off a nearby house after two cars drove over the pavement and crashed.

Footage taken by an eyewitness shows a red Peugeot and a silver Audi Saloon careering onto the pavement that separates Fewston Avenue from Cross Green Lane at around 7.30am on Friday morning.

-> Mum and partner took happy selfie minutes before tragic fatal motorbike accident

The Peugeot drives over the pavement followed moments later by the Audi, which crashes through a series of metal bollards and into a tree before hitting a wall.

Three men got out of the Audi and ran off.

The cars crashed through the bollards separating Fewston Avenue and Cross Green Lane.

The Peugeot was driven away from the scene.

A man who lives in the area said he heard a 'loud bang' and later saw bags of cannabis strewn on the floor nearby.

Debris from the cars was also scattered across the pavement.

A house in St Hilda's Mount, just metres away, was cordoned off by police shortly after.

It has been confirmed that the whole house was being used as a cannabis factory and that the two incidents are linked.

-> 'Paranoid' Leeds thug attacked girlfriend with cricket bat and split her head open with dumbbell

Cross Green Lane was closed until around 9am.

It is not known whether anyone was injured and police enquiries are ongoing.