A cannabis user caught with three-quarters-of-a-kilo of the drug at his Halton home later told police he used it to stop his cancer from spreading.

Benjamin Marzullo said that he made cannabis oil which he would massage into his skin, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Police attended his home on June 11 for an unrelated matter - a firearm offence that he was never prosecuted for. He was not home at the time but his partner called him and he said he would return home.

During a search of his property, officers found packages of cannabis in the loft and in an outhouse. It came to 785 grammes with a value of between £6,860 and £7,870. They also found more than £2,640 in cash.

When Marzullo returned home he was without his phone and later said he left in a panic. However, it was never traced, with the judge telling him she was “highly skeptical” about his explanation, hinting that it could have incriminated him further.

He admitted possession with intent to supply a class B drug, but he said he was simply “warehousing” the drug - storing it for others - which was accepted by the Crown. He has one previous convictions for affray.

A probation report found that 32-year-old Marzullo, of Primrose Drive, Halton, had been previously diagnosed with testicular cancer, and made his cannabis oil which he thought would ward off any secondary cancer. He also smoked the drug. He said he was paid in cannabis to store the drugs at his home.

Judge Kate Rayfield told Marzullo: “Warehousing is no less serious than supplying drugs on the streets. It’s not quite the harmless drug people think it is.”

She gave him a nine-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work.