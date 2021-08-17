Christopher Allen was caught when the victim's husband searched the streets looking for him after the offence detained him outside a Tesco store.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim, who suffers from mobility and memory problems, was alone at her home in Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury, when the defendant targeted the property. on July 15 this year

Ayman Khokhar, prosecuting, said the victim's husband noticed Allen in the street as he was returning home to check on his wife.

Burglar Christopher Allen was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for targeting the home of a multiple sclerosis sufferer.

When he got home the victim told her husband that Allen had walked in through the front door and asked her for money.

When she refused he went upstairs and took £10.

Allen then told the woman what he had done before leaving.

The prosecutor said the victim's husband went looking for Allen and detained him outside a Tesco store nearby.

Police were contacted and the 40-year-old defendant was arrested.

Allen was interviewed and admitted to police that he had entered the property without permission before taking the cash.

Allen, of Smallwood Gardens, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to burglary.

It is his fourth conviction for domestic burglary.

Imran Khan, mitigating, said Allen pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage and accepted that he must face a custodial sentence because of his criminal record.

Allen was jailed for two years and four months.

Judge Christopher Batty told Allen: "If you carry on doing this, the sentences are going to get longer and longer.