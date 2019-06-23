Bus stop smashed to pieces after car crash in Leeds

A bus stop was smashed to pieces after a car crash in Leeds.

Two cars collided on York Road on Sunday, June 23.

It happened on the main road outside the Go Outdoors store at 12.04pm in the direction towards the city centre.

The impact of the crash led to one driver hitting a nearby bus stop causing the glass panes in the bus stop to completely shatter.

The impact of the crash caused the back of the stop to collapse, leaving the fragile structure uneven.

One of the bus panes could be seen resting on the windscreen of the car.

No one was seriously injured in the accident.

Police confirmed that one man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

