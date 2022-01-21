Bus diversions in place as Leeds Bradford Road closed due to crash between Bramley and Kirkstall
Bus diversions have been put in place after a crash on Leeds Bradford Road.
The AA reports that the road is blocked and there is heavy traffic due to an incident on the B6157 between Bramley and Kirkstall.
It reports that the road is blocked both ways between Wyther Lane and Broadlea Hill.
First Bus has announced diversions to bus services.
The company said: "Leeds Bradford Road closed inbound due to an incident.
"Incident at Leeds and Bradford Road B6157 just before Aire Valley River Bridge causing road closure.
"Service 508 Leeds will be diverting via Whitecoat Hill/ Upper Town Street Lower Town Street Stanningley Road/ Canal Road/ Viaduct Road own route. Apologies.
"Service 49 Monkswood Gate & 91 Halton Moor will divert via Bramley Town Street, Stanningley Rd, (L) Ledgard Way, Canal Rd, Viaduct Rd, (L) Kirkstall Rd, (L) Savins Mill Way (R ) Bridge Rd, own Route."
The AA reports that traffic is heavy in the area.
