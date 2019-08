Have your say

A man was left with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a bus in Leeds city centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene in York Street, outside St Annes Resource Centre, at 12.31pm today (Friday).

A pedestrian, aged in his 50s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after the collision, a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said.

She said no-one had been arrested over the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.