Burglar stole charity boxes from pizza shop after breaking in through roof, Leeds Crown Court told

Police saw two people climbing down from the roof at Pizza Cottage on Headfield Road, Dewsbury, at around 1am on April 23 2019.

Officers stopped Christopher Margison, 23, at the scene and saw he had dirty hands and a cut to one hand, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Joseph Hudson, prosecuting, said holes had been cut into the wooden roof to gain access to the shop below.

Among items stolen were two charity donation boxes, screwdrivers, a hammer, pop and chocolate.

A total of £460 damage was caused to a TV and electrical wiring at the pizza shop.

Mr Hudson said DNA linked to Margison was found on a JD sports bag which contained some of the stolen items.

Mr Hudson said Margison told police that he was on the roof because he was hiding from a group of men.

Margison, of Headfield View, Thornhill, Dewsbury, admitted burglary.

He has one previous conviction for offences of having a bladed article and battery committed in March 2016.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, said the burglary happened two-and-a-half years ago when Margison was drinking and taking drugs.

Mr Sampson said: "He said it was just a stupid error," adding: "He is sorry for what happened."

The court heard Margison now works at a bed factory and has a partner and a home.

Recorder Ashley Serr handed Margison a 13 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Margison must do 100 hours unpaid work and pay the burglary victim £485 compensation and pay £240 towards prosecution costs.

Recorder Serr told him: "At the time of the offence you were homeless and a drug user.