Burglar caught red-handed at house in Leeds after being spared prison sentence for breaking into another home

Jiri Linet was arrested inside the property in Harehills just three months after being spared jail over a break-in at different property in the city.

Leeds Crown Court heard Linet entered the unoccupied house on Ashton Terrace through a window which had been left open as the property had a problem with damp.

A neighbour contacted police at 10.45pm on November 26 this year after seeing Linet carrying out the offence.

Police officers arrived at the scene and arrested the 35-year-old.

Linet, of Bexley Grove, Harehills, initially denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had been invited into the house.

He later pleaded guilty to burglary and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Hannah Turner, prosecuting, said Linet had been given a sentence of 21 months, suspended for two years, for burglary in August this year.That offence involved him stealing more than £2,000 worth of property after being kicked out of his family home.

Linet used a metal tool to smash a window and force his way into the basement of a house on Dorset Road, Harehills, on February 14.

He stole a mountain bike worth £2000 and two drills worth £200.

He was identified after blood found on a cellar door matched his DNA.

Linet appeared before the court via video link from prison.

Samreen Akhtar, mitigating, said Linet pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Ms Akthar said Linet is a Czech national who moved to the UK in 2007 and had been in gainful employment until the start of the Covid pandemic.

The barrister said her client lives with his partner and her three children and she is expecting their first child.

Linet was jailed for 28 months.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "You have committed your second offence of dwelling house burglary inside 12 months.

"You were given a chance in August with a suspended sentence order.