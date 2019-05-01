Bungling burglar raids Leeds home but forgets a vital piece of evidence

A burglar who targeted homes in Leeds could expect a knock from police very soon - after leaving this vital piece of evidence at the scene.

The dozey thief left their not-so-swag bag - a bright green wheelie shopper - behind after breaking into Victoria Lungu's home in Gledhow on Friday.

Thieves raided a house in Gledhow - but left behind their not-so-swag bag...

The mum returned home in the afternoon to find to her horror that her house had been broken into.

Various electronics were stolen in the burglary, and most heartlessly, cash from Victoria's seven-year-old daughter's money box which she had saved from the tooth fairy, birthdays and Christmas.

Now Victoria has passed on the distinctive trolley bag to detectives, where it will be forensically examined in a bid to trace the intruder.

It's thought the culprit may be responsible for various other break-ins in the Roundhay and Gledhow area last week, after several other home owners reported they had been burgled.

Victoria said: "I got back with my 11-month-old at 2.30pm from the playgroup I run in Chapel Allerton. I found the patio doors had been crowbarred open and that all of our cupboards and drawers were tipped out.

"I found the same upstairs - everything tipped out.

"When I went back to the car I noticed a green trolley bag with a bin bag over the top by our front gate. I realised the burglars must have left it behind."

Luckily no-one was home at the time of the burglary, so nobody was injured.

A peek inside the bag revealed a leaf-blower was inside, which may hold further clues to the identity of its owner.

Victoria added: "The police came and they were fantastic. They took a statement and CSI came later to check for fingerprints."

The trolley was seized by police, but Victoria has shared pictures of it in the hope someone may recognise it and come forward. Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.