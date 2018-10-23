Bullerthorpe Lane crash: 14-year-old boy killed by van on same Leeds road where teen girl died in crash

The death of a 14-year-old boy on Bullerthorpe Lane in Colton is the second teenage death in a traffic collision on the same road in less than three years.

A teenage boy has died and two others have been injured after a horrific collision on a road in Colton on Monday night.

A man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

Left, Bullerthorpe Road, and right, Amelia Hope was killed on the same road in 2016

The group were riding bicycles when they were struck by a van which was overtaking a car.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The 14-year-old boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance for emergency treatment but later died as a result of his injuries."

In December 2016, the Yorkshire Evening Post reported on the death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in a collision on the same road, Bullerthorpe Lane in Colton, Leeds.

The "incredibly bright” 14-year-old Leeds schoolgirl suffered fatal injuries when she was struck by a car after a day out at Temple Newsam with friends, an inquest heard.

Garforth Academy student Amelia Hope Wake of Rothwell was hit by a blue Ford Focus on Bullerthorpe Lane in Colton just before 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday May 30, Wakefield Coroner’s Court was told.

Amelia and three friends had been at Temple Newsam and were walking in single file along a grass verge next to the road as they headed towards McDonald’s at Colton.

The inquest heard two of her friends crossed the road and Amelia, who was born in Pontefract, was attempting to follow when she was struck by the Focus.

Amelia, who had ambitions to become a marine biologist, suffered severe head injuries. She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she was pronounced dead in the paediatric intensive care unit at 12.47am the following day.

