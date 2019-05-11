'Brazen' Leeds bank worker abused his position to commit fraud while on sick leave

Have your say

A Royal Bank of Scotland worker from Leeds abused his position of trust to carry out a "brazen fraud" while he was away on sick leave.

Khuram Hussain, a customer services adviser for RBS in Leeds, used passwords to access the bank's computers in order to divert funds into his own account.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard Hussain arranged for eight banking charge refund transactions to be paid into customers' accounts.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said the customers - all members of Hussain's family - were not entitled to the refunds.

Hussain, 28, then managed to "manipulate the banking system" to transfer the sums into his own bank account.

Read more: Crooked preacher from Leeds church jailed for cash-for-crash fraud

Mr Robertshaw said no one else was involved in the fraud and Hussain had been acting alone.

He managed to illegally obtain a total of £2,012.

The offending took place between October 3 and November 22, 2017, when Hussain was off sick from work.

Police were contacted after the offending came to light and Hussain was interviewed by police.

Read more: Mum used child's drawing to smuggle spice in to Armley jail

Mr Robertshaw said: "He said that at the time he was going through a bad period in his life.

"He said he had personal problems and it was impacting on his work."

Hussain pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

A probation officer told the court that Hussain had described how he committed the offences when his father became ill and was unable to work.

Hussain, of Mayville Road, Hyde Park, Leeds, claimed he had become the main breadwinner for his family and was struggling to support them financially.

He was made the subject of a 12-month community, ordered to do 300 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,200 compensation to RBS.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "This was brazen dishonesty in breach of trust.

"You manipulated the system so you could have that money."