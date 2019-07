Have your say

A brazen driver evaded police - by swerving onto a Leeds FOOTBRIDGE.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted earlier today: "Vehicle failed to stop for officers in Leeds where the driver thought it was acceptable to drive onto a footbridge and run off.

"Vehicle seized and officers making enquiries into the driver. #OperationalSupport"

Shocking photographs released on their Twitter show the Vauxhall car left on the footbridge.

Officers are now making enquiries into the driver.