It happened at about 9.24pm on Monday, August 16 in Granhamthorpe.

Two suspects ran off towards Bramley Park and they are being hunted by West Yorkshire Police.

Officers have established that a number of people were walking their dogs in the area at the time the shots were fired.

The police scene in Granhamthorpe, Bramley, after shots were fired at a house

They are being asked to contact the police, along with anyone else who may have heard or seen something suspicious at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of the West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigation Team, said: “We have established that there were a number of people walking their dogs in the area at the time and we are really keen for these people to come forward, as well as anyone else who may have heard or seen something suspicious, as we believe they will be able to assist our investigation.

“The discharge of a firearm is a serious incident and we are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish who was responsible.”

The Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team can be contacted via 101 quoting reference 13210418708, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.