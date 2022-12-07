Aiden Ramsdale was secretly recorded during a conversation with his dad at HMP Leeds, where he is on remand for the murder of 25-year-old Bradley Wall in Beeston in June.

Mr Wall suffered a catalogue on injuries after falling from a second-floor flat on Fairford Avenue. He was then either strangled or hit with a brick to his neck, before being covered in paving slabs and set on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsdale, 25, along with co-accused, 31-year-old Patrick Mason, deny murder and are on trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Bradley Wall's body was discovered outside the flat in Beeston.

Conversations between Ramsdale and his dad during a prison visit in July were played to the jury, in which Ramsdale claimed that Mr Wall had child abuse images on his phone.

He was heard saying: “People online saying 'Rest in peace Bradley' and he's a f****** nonce. I'm going to go on and say 'He's a f****** nonce’."

Advertisement Hide Ad

His father, Nigel Fallas, responded by saying: “Top lad”.

Mr Fallas is then heard to say: “My son’s a hero. He has done the right thing, he has got rid of a kiddy fiddler who deserves to rot in hell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

During cross examination, the defence counsel for Mason, Nicholas De La Poer KC, asked Mr Fallas: “Were you praising him?”

Mr Fallas replied: “No, I was just going along with what he was saying. I was telling him what he wanted to hear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the conversation Ramsdale confessed to the killing, describing it as being “like ISIS”.

He also told him he would plead not guilty and “make up a story”, but could be out in 10 years if a doctor can give evidence to say that he is mentally unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage played earlier in the trial showed Ramsdale and Mason meeting Mr Wall in the early hours of June 23, before heading back to Ramsdale’s flat on Fairford Avenue.

Cameras at an adjacent school then pick up what appears to be Mr Wall falling to the ground from the second floor window. It also appears to show Ramsdale throwing paving slabs on where the body is laid, and Ramsdale and Mason walking away as smoke pours from the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad