Bradford trio jailed over Asian gold burglaries in Leeds after calls from 'community-spirited' public led to arrests

The vigilance of members of the public in Leeds played a vital role in three burglars being brought to justice, a senior detective has said.

Anthony Hardisty, Michael Darling and Martin Stokes have been jailed for their parts in a series of 'Asian gold' burglaries.

Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team charged the trio after investigating a number of break-ins where homes appeared to have been specifically targeted for high value gold jewellery.

These included burglaries on July 5 at Sunny Bank Lane in Thornbury and Chatsworth Road in Pudsey.

Witnesses to the second incident contacted the police and the three men were arrested following a pursuit by officers supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter and a police dog unit.

Hardisty, 26, of Mark Close, Bradford, and Darling, 26, of Moorlands Avenue, Bradford, were last week jailed for 27 months after being convicted of two counts of burglary.

Stokes, 23, of Kettlewell Drive, Bradford, was sentenced to 31 months in prison for two counts of burglary and received a four-month sentence for possession of an electric stun gun.

Detective Inspector Al Burns, of Leeds District Crime Team, said today: “This is an excellent result as part of our ongoing work to bring to justice offenders who are involved in organised burglaries across Leeds.

“We hope the imprisonment of these men will provide suitable reassurance to our communities, particularly those who have been targeted for high-value Asian jewellery.

“The vigilance of community-spirited members of the public played a vital role in these men being caught and we urge people to continue to report any suspicious activity in their streets immediately so officers can take action.”