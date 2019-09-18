Bradford takeaway fined £12k for dumping rubbish in Leeds

A takeaway in Bradford has been fined £12k for illegally dumping rubbish in Leeds.

Square Apple takeaway, on White Abbey Road, discarded their waste outside a set of garages in Seacroft.

It was largely made up of empty takeaway boxes and overflowing black bin bags.

The owners could not explain how the rubbish had ended up there.

They also could not identify the person responsible for moving the rubbish there.

On Monday, September 9 the takeaway was prosecuted at Leeds Magistrates Court.

The magistrates said that responsibility laid on the shoulders of the Bradford-based business, and found their actions to lie somewhere between deliberate and reckless.

It was fined £12,000.

The business will pay it in £700 monthly instalments.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council's executive member of environment and active lifestyles, said: "We do not tolerate flytipping of any kind, and encourage residents to report any instances of illegal dumping they see across the city.

"By working with communities, we can swiftly remove the rubbish which interferes with people's everyday lives and harms the environment, and take action against the offenders.

The heavy fine handed out in this case is proof of how seriously we want to stamp out this sort of behaviour, and hope this gives people food for thought before recklessly dumping their rubbish."

