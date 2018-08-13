Bradford police warning to residents as unlocked windows and doors result in 144 'sneak in' burglaries in July alone

More than a third of all burglaries committed in Bradford last month resulted from a window or door being left open or unlocked, police have revealed.

Officers in the district are urging residents to keep their homes secured after 144 'sneak-in' burglaries were recorded in July.

Read more: Dozens arrested as police crack down on burglaries in West Yorkshire



The offences accounted for 37 per cent of all burglaries recorded in Bradford during that period.

West Yorkshire Police said there had been 386 burglaries across the district in total compared to 439 in the same month in 2017.

Despite the overall decline, Crime Reduction Officers (CROs) have launched ‘Project One in Four’, a seasonal campaign aimed at reminding householders to keep their homes secure at all times to stop opportunist thieves.

Its name refers to statistical information collected for burglaries in Bradford, which show that on average one out of every four offences is as a result of a door or window being left insecure.

Also in crime: Gang steals BMW in burglary in Leeds



Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Howard, of Bradford District Police, said: “Police in Bradford continue to work hard to reduce the number of burglaries and the public can help us by keeping their properties secure at all times.

“Keep all doors and windows locked when you are inside and don’t forget to lock the door behind you when you enter or leave the property.

“Burglars look for things like keys, cash and valuables so keeping these out of sight may prevent your property from being targeted by opportunist thieves.

“People with expensive items in their outbuildings are also advised to keep these locked and secure at all times to minimise the risk of being targeted. Don’t let a thief catch you out this summer."

Also in crime: House burglars went on ‘spending spree’ with stolen cards



The campaign will focus on the locations of burglaries and officers will give occupants additional advice and useful crime prevention information where these are found to have involved insecure doors and windows.

If victims are identified as being vulnerable, their details will also be shared with other agencies to see if they can offer additional help or support.

More information is available on the force website and from local neighbourhood policing team officers.