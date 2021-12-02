Bradford computer nerd who hacked into teenage girls' Snapchat accounts to view their intimate photos is jailed

Robert Parsons, of Wavertree Park Gardens, Low Moor, Bradford was jailed for five years and given an extended licence of four years at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.

He was also given a nine-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must remain on the Sexual Offenders’ Register for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Parsons

At an earlier hearing Parsons, 22, admitted 24 offences related to illegally accessing the Snapchat accounts of his victims.

He pleaded guilty to one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of attempting to engage a child in sexual activity, four counts of making indecent images of children, one count of attempting to cause a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of disclosing private sexual photos.

He also admitted eight counts of computer misuse related to the illegal hacking of Snapchat accounts belonging to his victims as well as five breaches of Sexual Harm Prevention Orders and the failure to comply with notification requirements.

He had been offered a university place to study computer engineering but this was withdrawn due to his convictions.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Lee Speight of Bradford Public Protection said: “Parsons poses a threat to young women and I am pleased that the court has acknowledged this risk in the custodial sentence and extended licence, which is welcomed”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the victims in this case and their families who have been very brave and understanding throughout the process and who had to attend court to give evidence.”