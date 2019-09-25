Boy's devastation as orchard he was using to 'measure his height' is destroyed by vandals

Heartless vandals sabotaged a community's hard work and left children devastated after destroying a newly-planted orchard.

Young fruit trees planted only ten months ago were snapped in half at the plot in Chapel Allerton.

Fruit trees planted by Chapel Allerton in Bloom were destroyed by mindless vandals. Picture: Larner Caleb

One mother said her nine-year-old son had picked one of the trees to compare his height each month and had been left furious.

Sarah Jane Thornton said: "My son Sidney had chosen a tree to compare his growth. We visited every month or so, last time we went some of the trees had been destroyed and he just didn't get it. It made him really angry.

"In the broader world where adults are making decisions that are wrecking the planet, is it any wonder that this sort of thing goes on?

"Those trees would have been bearing apples in a few years. In a few more, they could have rope swings. I hate seeing potential cut down."

The orchard had been planted by Chapel Allerton in Bloom in a plot off Allerton Grange Way last November.

Mum-of-two Angie Talbot, who helped secure the funding and plant the trees, said she was "devastated" at seeing their hard work destroyed.

"I was heartbroken when I saw", said Angie, 42, who has been running the project for two years.

"It's just really demoralising. We have to go through a lengthy process to apply for the funding for this and a lot of it comes out of my own pocket. We're not doing it to gain anything other than create something for the children to get involved in and feel a bit prouder of the area."

Angie wasn't aware the trees had been snapped in half until seeing a post on Facebook.

She added: "All of them except two have been destroyed. I'm gutted.

"We don't know how we are going to replace them as we haven't got the money. The funds for the trees all came from grants from the council and the government and they won't cover it things are damaged."

If anyone wants to help Chapel Allerton in Bloom, the group has a Crowdfunder page here.