Boston Spa post office ram raid: Gang 'kicked cash machine' to try and open it after tow straps snapped

A gang of thieves who ram raided a post office with a stolen car resorted to kicking a cashpoint when they failed to remove it from the shop.

The six balaclava-clad men tried to pull the ATM out of Boston Spa's village post office using tow straps after they had smashed the shop windows with a stolen VW Golf.

Damage to Boston Spa village post office

But the rope snapped, and they resorted to kicking the machine and driving the car at it to try and get the cashbox open - before leaving empty-handed.

The Golf estate, which was reversed into the premises on the High Street, had been stolen from Cross Green in Leeds yesterday. It was abandoned at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police are appealing for information following a ram-raid burglary at a post office near Leeds this morning.

The post office is located on a parade of shops

"At 1.30am today police received a report that three to six males wearing balaclavas were raiding the premises.

"A black VW Golf estate had been repeatedly reversed into the front of the shop to gain access to the cash machine in the window.

"The suspects then tied straps around the cash machine and attempted to pull it from the shop. When the rope snapped they tried to break open to cash box on the machine by driving into and it and kicking it.

"They were unsuccessful and left empty-handed.

Residents were shocked to see the damage this morning

"The suspects left the scene in white Seat Leon, displaying the registration DE15 NWW, which is believed to be false. The black Golf, registration YA52 NWF, was left at the scene and has been recovered for forensic examination. That vehicle had been stolen from the Cross Green area of Leeds yesterday."

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said:

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has seen either of the vehicles involved at any time leading up to the incident, or who has seen the white Seat Leon which the suspects drove off in.

“We appreciate that a burglary in such dramatic circumstances in the main high street will cause understandable concern in this close-knit community and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who will be working to reassure people following this incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180440257 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.