Bomb squad to carry out explosion on 'Boer War bomb' at Crown Point Bridge in Leeds - reports from scene

Have your say

Bomb disposal experts are set to carry out a controlled explosion at Crown Point Bridge in Leeds according to reports from the scene.

Bomb disposal experts plan to carry out a controlled explosion at the scene of Crown Point Bridge, according to eye witnesses at the scene.

KEEP REFRESHING FOR LIVE UPDATES

The ordnance - a suspected WW2 bomb - may still be live.

A pair of army bomb disposal experts are currently cutting a gate with a pair of bolt cutters to allow better access.

A police cordon has been put in place on Crown Point Road while police and fire crews await the bomb disposal teams.

Bomb disposal teams are on the scene

The bomb disposal team has been called out to the scene and is due to arrive soon.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 11.14am today, police received a report of a suspected first or second world war mortar device at Crown Point Road, Leeds.

"A cordon has been put in place while the package is examined.

"Crown Point Road is currently closed."

The first photo of the suspected 18lb WW2 mortar device

Keep following for updates.