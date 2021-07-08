Officers were called to Asda House shortly after 11am this morning after the supermarket reported a receiving a suspicious item in the post.

Asda House, the headquarters of Asda in the UK, was evacuated, along with several nearby office buildings.

A man who knows someone who works at Asda told the YEP the person was “on a zoom call with someone when security burst in to evacuate”.

Emergency services at Asda House in Leeds after a bomb scare caused offices to be evacuated (photo: Terry George).

A cordon and road closures - including on Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Neville Street, Victoria Road and Water Lane - were put in place.

Army bomb disposal experts examined the package, which turned out to be a returned electrical item sent to Asda by a customer.

Roads have since reopened.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The suspect package incident in Leeds city centre has now concluded safely.

"At 11:12am today, police were called to a report of a suspect package received in the mail at Asda House, in Great Wilson Street, Leeds.

"Staff were evacuated and a cordon and road closures were put in place as a safety precaution.

"The package has now been examined by Army bomb disposal experts and found to contain electrical items returned by a customer.