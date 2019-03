A body has been recovered from the Humber Estuary.

It was found on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 20 in close proximity to Grimsby Docks.

Police have stated that it is too early at this stage for any identification or confirmation of gender.

Humberside Police said that further information will be released as soon as we are in a position that we are able to do so.

-> Dog walker assaulted by gang of three in East Yorkshire