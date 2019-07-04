Body found in woods in Cross Green, Leeds

Have your say

A body has been found in the woods in Cross Green in Leeds.

A police cordon was put in place around woods in Cross Green after officers were called to Cross Green Lane at about 11.39am.

The area where the body was found in Cross Green, Leeds

Police discovered the body of a man in the woods.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

A spokesman for the force said: "At 11:39am on Thursday police were called to a wooded area in the vicinity of Cross Green Lane, Leeds, where the body of man had been found.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner’s Office has been informed."

The scene of the incident in Cross Green, Leeds

The police cordon was removed from the scene as of about 4pm.