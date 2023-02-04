Blaze breaks out in cellar of Wakefield shop with flats above as fire crews rush to scene
Firefighters were called to an early-morning blaze in Wakefield that started in the cellar of a shop.
The 999 call was made at 6.15am this morning after the flames gripped the lower building on Lake Lock Road in Stanley, which had domestic flats above it.
Crews from Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett attended the scene and found almost a third of the basement engulfed.
Four firefighters using breathing apparatus were able to bring the fire under control.
Crews are damping down to make the scene safe.