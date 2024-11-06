Birkwood Road Altofts: Man dies after car crashes into fence following police chase near Wakefield
Officers spotted the black Audi A7 shortly before 1.30am this morning (November 6) and indicated for it to pull over.
But it continued along Ferry Lane towards Altofts, before crossing a bridge and crashing into a fence on Birkwood Road.
The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
A man in his 30s who was a passenger in the car was rushed to hospital for treatment.
He was later arrested and remains in police custody. No officers were injured in the incident.
Because the crash happened during a pursuit, the force said it has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video footage of the incident has been urged to call 101 or report online via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 0063 of November 6.