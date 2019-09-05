Bemused traffic officers called to deal with 'stray surf board' on the M1

Have your say

Traffic officers on the M1 were called to deal with a "strange log" last night - a stray SURFBOARD on the central reservation.

Highways England tweeted: "We deal with some very strange logs from time to time.

"Despite Leeds not having a coastline #TrafficOfficers called to deal with a stray surf board that had washed up in the central reserve of #M1 at J44.

"No surfers injured making this tweet!"

Highways England advised drivers to 'tie down' any lose objects on vehicles.

For more information visit here.