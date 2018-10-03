Beggar arrested in Leeds and charged under Vagrancy Act after public complaints

A man arrested by police in Leeds this morning has been charged with a begging offence under the Vagrancy Act.

The 30-year-old was arrested in High Street, Yeadon, following complaints from members of the public.

Read more: "The current situation with begging on the streets of Leeds remains completely unacceptable"

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on October 18.

Sharing details on social media, West Yorkshire Police said: "A man is due to appear in court charged with a begging offence in Yeadon following work by officers from the Outer North West Neighbourhood Policing Team.

"Officers work closely with partner agencies and third sector organisations to help people in genuine need on the streets but will also continue to make full use of enforcement action where necessary and appropriate."

Also in news: Woman alive after being struck by train near Cottingley Station in Leeds