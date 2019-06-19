BBC Hometown documentary to shine light on West Yorkshire's drug turf wars

A docuseries filmed in Huddersfield is to delve into the town's underground world of drugs and gangs.

BBC Three's Hometown: A Killing shines a light on the drugs trade, particularly amongst West Yorkshire's Pakistani community.

In the documentary Hometown, Mobeen Azhar returns to Huddersfield to look at the drugs trade in light of the fatal police shooting of known criminal Yassar Yaqub.

It follows the police shooting of known Huddersfield drug dealer Yassar Yaqub in 2017 on the M62. Leeds Crown Court heard earlier this year how Yaqub had met with Bradford rival Mohammed Nisar Khan, known as Meggy, earlier that evening to resolve a drugs dispute.

Khan was jailed for 26 years in May after he was convicted of the murder of Amriz Iqbal.

The documentary sees journalist Mobeen Azhar return to the town he grew up in, talking to various members of the community about the shooting.

But as Mobeen notices a trend in gun crime and violence in the community, the documentary goes on to explore how these are intrinsically linked to drugs.

At one, Mobeen describes Huddersfield as looking "like a war zone".

He tells the documentary: "When I was growing up, Huddersfield was just another town that rarely made it to the news."

Mobeen also speaks to Bradford-based imam Alyas Karmani, who is committed to raising awareness of drug dealing in local mosques.

He tells the presenter: "One of my mosques is in Huddersfield in that area. [Yaqub] was known for being involved in criminal behaviour. This is something which was public knowledge, so there was very little sympathy for him.

"Some people described him as a plastic gangster. We've got wannabe gangsters who love the whole persona that's involved with that criminal lifestyle. The money, the clothes, the women, the cars.

"And, you know, almost aspiring to that kind of Scarface-type persona."

Hometown:A Killing is available on BBC Three on iPlayer now.