An urgent appeal has been issued by detectives following a serious sexual assault in West Yorkshire.

The Homicide Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police is investigating an attack on a woman near a wooded area off Taylor Street in Batley yesterday (September 11), and are keen to speak to anyone who could assist them.

In particular, they would like to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of a dark haired man wearing a bright blue T shirt who was seen near the wooded area prior to 1.30pm.

The attack happened between 1.30pm and 2pm after the female victim walked along a pathway behind numbers 175 and 177 Taylor Street towards a wooded area.

The attack happened after the woman walked along a pathway behind Taylor Street towards a wooded area. Photo: Google

She had noted a man wearing a bright blue T shirt walking on the same path behind her a few moments before.

The victim was in the middle of a phone call when the man reappeared and approached her on the pathway next to the wooded area. He forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The victim fought back, causing the male to run off.

DCI Guy Shackleton of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry regarding this serious offence and specially trained officers are supporting the victim today.

“Clearly, we need to identify and arrest the suspect as soon as possible, and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen or have footage of the suspect to contact us.

“He was described as a man with dark hair and as wearing a bright blue T shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

“He may have been loitering in the area prior to the attack, and I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen him stood in the Taylor Street area or fleeing the area of Taylor Street or Heritage Road.”

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to call 101 referencing crime number 13230506268. Information can also be given online using the same reference number.,