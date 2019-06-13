Banned driver 'locked himself in car' to avoid talking to police

A banned driver tried to evade police catching him out - by locking himself in the car when they caught up with him.

The man had got behind the wheel of the silver Vauxhall, despite having had his licence revoked, when he was pulled over on Ashley Road, Harehills, on Wednesday.

Officers tried to talk to him but instead of getting out of the car, the driver locked himself inside.

But the attempts were futile, as he was eventually talked down and now faces the strict hand of the law.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit tweeted a picture of the car, writing: "[The] driver of this vehicle attempted to evade police. He then locked himself in the vehicle and refused to give his details, officers talked the driver down. It turns out he has a revoked licence and No MOT. Driver reported and vehicle seized."

It follows a HGV driver in Morley on Wednesday, who now also faces a court hearing after being pulled over for carrying three and a half tonnes of garden waste which breached vehicle weight restrictions.