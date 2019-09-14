Banned driver caught behind the wheel on the phone taking son to get his exam results

A woman who was banned from driving was caught behind the wheel as she took her son to collect his GCSE results.

Deborah Blagboro was driving her Nissan Qahqai along Great North Road in Leeds when she was spotted by police on her mobile phone at the same time.

She gave the details of her friend who was insured to drive the car but police checks later revealed the false information.

Blagboro, 40, of Gotts Road, Leeds was brought before the magistrates court on Friday facing a charge of driving whilst disqualified on August 22 and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty.

They heard that she had been in Leeds city centre with her youngest child and her eldest son wanted to get his exam results and alternative arrangements to take him to collect them had fallen through, so she decided to drive, after being banned last November for drink-driving.

The Probation Service told the bench that Blagboro had been waiting for a few days for this particular phone call and answered it, then panicked when she was stopped by police.

They added, in her defence: "She told us she had had a crazy life, always had to struggle, her parents separated when she was younger and her mother was an alcoholic."

She moved to Cyprus years ago and had her son there but moved back to Leeds four years ago as she didn't think the education system was doing him justice.

Blagboro was given a 12 month community order, 20 rehabilitation and activity requirement days, 40 hours unpaid work, £175 worth of fines and her driving ban was extended for a further six months.