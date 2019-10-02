Banknotes worth £850,000 stuffed into secret compartments in West Yorkshire man's van

A Batley man has been jailed for six years after police found banknotes totalling £850,000 stashed in his van.

Police stopped Faisal Khan, 27, at the Folkestone terminal of the Channel Tunnel on January 23, 2019 and searched his blue Ford van.

The banknotes were found stuffed in secret compartments in a Transit van.

Inside they found illegally-earned cash hidden in various areas in the vehicle, Kent Police said.

Khan, of Grafton Street in Batley, initially denied any knowledge of the cash.

However, he later pleaded guilty to money laundering and was sentenced to six years in prison when he appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Shaun Creed of Kent Police said: "Faisal Khan originally denied any knowledge of the huge amount of banknotes found hidden within his van, but it was clear that this was a failed attempt to conceal his criminal activity.

A secret compartment in Faisal Khan's van.

"The money seized from his van will now be subject to a forfeiture application under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which if successful will mean the money is re-invested into policing.

"This was a significant seizure of cash that demonstrates our determination and commitment to ensure crime does not pay, and to disrupt the ability of organised groups to profit from illegal activity."