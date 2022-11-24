Police were called to Albion Street on the afternoon of October 18 following reports that a male was assaulting a person on a busy shopping street.

When 21-year-old Darnell Bennett saw the officers, he tried to make off on foot, but only after he discarded a rucksack he was carrying, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Once they caught up with him on nearby Infirmary Street, they found the large hunting knife tucked into his trouser leg. The bag was also recovered and was found to contain a large steak knife.

Albion Street in Leeds, where Bennett was seen attacking a person while wearing a balaclava. (Google Maps)

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand, he admitted two counts of possessing a bladed article.

The court was told he has previous convictions including possession of a machete, possession of shotgun ammunition and robbery with a weapon, to which he was given three years’ custody in a young offenders’ institute.

Mitigating, Louise Pryke said the two offences arose from the same incident, but conceded it was aggravated by his previous convictions.

She said: “His best mitigation really is his guilty plea.”

She said that Bennett has spent the time since his arrest being held on remand.

She said that he was wanting to finally use his time in custody to “finally turn his life around”.

Judge Ray Singh told Bennett: “Having weapons seems to be a difficulty for you.”