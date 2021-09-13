Balaclava-clad man armed with gun threatened staff at Co-Op store demanding money
A balaclava-clad man armed with a gun threatened staff at a Leeds Co-Op store on Sunday - before making off with money.
At 9:30pm last night (Sunday, September 12), West Yorkshire Police received a report of a robbery at the Co-op supermarket, Whitehall Road, Drighlington.
A man wearing a balaclava and armed with a crow bar and "what appeared to be a firearm" threatened staff and demanded cash, police said.
He took money before leaving the store on foot, police confirmed.
No-one was injured in the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 1774 of 12/9 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.