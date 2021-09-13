Balaclava-clad man armed with gun threatened staff at Co-Op store demanding money

At 9:30pm last night (Sunday, September 12), West Yorkshire Police received a report of a robbery at the Co-op supermarket, Whitehall Road, Drighlington.

A man wearing a balaclava and armed with a crow bar and "what appeared to be a firearm" threatened staff and demanded cash, police said.

He took money before leaving the store on foot, police confirmed.

No-one was injured in the incident.