Badger found killed and burned in Leeds

A badger was found dead and burned in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police believe the animal had been willingly killed and have recorded a crime.

The badger was found in the Halton Moor area of Leeds on Tuesday, March 26.

Eyewitness reports suggest that the dead animal was found in Neville Road, behind the houses of Ulsswater Cresent.

In a statement on Facebook, the WYP Wildlife & Rural Crime team said: "This afternoon officers have attended Halton Moor after a report of a badger having been killed and burnt.

"Crime 13190157290 has been recorded for willfully killing a badger.

"Anyone with any information please call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111."