BACIL Awards 2018 celebrate the Leeds bars, shops and volunteers fighting crime in our city

Bars, shops, businesses and volunteers who play a key role in fighting crime in Leeds had their efforts recognised during an awards dinner.

The winners of the fourth annual BACIL Awards were announced last night when more than 300 guests gathered at the Leeds Queens Hotel.

Among them were representatives from West Yorkshire Police, Leeds City Council and the 380 member businesses who together make up the Business Against Crime in Leeds (BACIL) network.

Rachael McGlynn, of BACIL, said there had been a record number of nominations this year.

“It was a fantastic night and I would like to say a huge congratulations to all the winners and runners up," she said.

"The winners were selected for their contribution to mitigating crime in Leeds and their effective integrated working and intelligence sharing through BACIL systems.

"They do a truly fantastic job of working together to keep the city safe."

The event also raised more than £1,000 for Leeds Community Foundation.

The foundation supports thousands of charities and voluntary groups across the city, addressing inequalities and creating opportunities for those that need help most.

Rachael said: "I am delighted that the event raised lots of money for our charity partner, Leeds Community Foundation. They are a real catalyst for positive change in Leeds, striving to create a city of opportunity for all.“

THE 2018 BACIL AWARDS WINNERS

Best National Chain Retailer: House of Fraser

Runner up: Monsoon

Best National Chain Bar: O2 Academy

Runner up: Revolution

Best Independent Retailer: Love Aroma

Runner up: Forbidden Planet

Best Independent Bar: Fibre

Runner up: Belgrave Music Hall

Best Daytime Security Team: Merrion Centre

Runner up: House of Fraser

Best Night-time Security Team: Professional @ Fibre

Runner up: First Direct Arena

Outstanding Partner to BACIL: Leedswatch

Runner up: Street Outreach

Highly commended: Cath Arkle

Outstanding Contribution to Leeds: Angels of Freedom

Runner up: Kyle Roberts

Highly commended: Emma Gilpin

The winners were chosen by a judging panel made up of Inspector Andy Berriman, of the Leeds City Centre Policing Team; Claire McCall - Safer Leeds Community Safety Coordinator;

Cath Arkle - West Yorkshire Police Licensing Department; Andrew Cooper- Chief Executive, Leeds BID; Jon Hancock- BACIL Co-Chair (Night Time Economy); and Susan Mendoza- BACIL Co-Chair (Day Time Economy).